Mansour Group expands in Tanzania with new commercial vehicle venture

Dar es Salaam. Mansour Group, a global conglomerate operating in more than 100 countries, has launched a new commercial vehicle venture in Tanzania, strengthening its presence in one of East Africa’s key logistics and industrial markets.

The new business is expected to serve sectors including transport, logistics, mining, agriculture, construction and infrastructure — all central to Tanzania’s economic expansion and growing role as a regional trade hub.

The Group already operates in the country through Mantrac Tanzania, the authorised Caterpillar dealer, Mansour Automotive Tanzania and Delta Industrial Equipment Limited.

Tanzania’s strategic position as a transit corridor for landlocked neighbours including Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to drive demand for efficient transport solutions, as regional supply chains become more interconnected.

Mansour Trucks Tanzania Managing Director Anurup Chartejee said the venture would support operators seeking greater efficiency and reliability in fleet operations.

“The new venture is expected to strengthen support for businesses that rely on dependable transport operations, helping fleet owners, logistics operators and infrastructure contractors improve productivity and maximise uptime,” he said.

He added that the investment reflects confidence in Tanzania’s industrial growth and its position as a gateway for regional trade, supported by ongoing investments in roads, ports, rail, energy and manufacturing.

While full operational details remain undisclosed, the company said the launch marks a further step in its long-term commitment to the Tanzanian market.