Ndejembi directs faster completion of water, power and road projects

Songwe: Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi has directed ministers and government officials to ensure development projects are completed on time and deliver tangible benefits to citizens, stressing that Tanzanians need reliable public services rather than unfulfilled promises.

Speaking to residents of Tunduma on October 15, 2026 during a working visit to Songwe Region, Mr Ndejembi directed officials to accelerate the implementation of the town’s major water project, for which the President has already released an advance payment.

He also directed the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to ensure the Nkangamo power substation is commissioned by December 2026.

He further instructed Works Minister Masanja Kadogosa to supervise the contractor and ensure road construction in the area is completed by October 31, 2026, as promised.

Mr Ndejembi stressed that development transcends political affiliations and geographical boundaries, urging leaders to prioritise citizens’ interests by ensuring essential services are delivered on time.

Earlier, the Vice-President inspected the construction of the Nkangamo power substation in Momba District. The project, valued at Sh285.7 billion, is 83.13 per cent complete.