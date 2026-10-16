Shisha smoking raises risk of birth complications, doctor says

By  Elidaima Mangela

Also Read

Latest

  1. Man Fongo, Msaga Sumu defend Singeli as Majizzo pledges concert comeback

  2. Tanzania to fund mineral exploration using domestic revenue

  3. TFF set for Sh1.75 billion boost as Caf raises annual funding

  4. State Mining Corporation plans three new mines as revenue hits Sh147.8 billion

  5. What Tanzania can learn from Indonesia’s $2.5 billion coffee industry

In the headlines

View All