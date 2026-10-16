Shisha smoking raises risk of birth complications, doctor says

Dodoma. Pregnant women have been warned against smoking shisha, with health experts cautioning that the practice can harm foetal development and increase the risk of complications before and after birth.

The warning was issued on October 16, 2026, by Benjamin Mkapa Hospital’s head of outpatient services, Dr Mugisha Nkoronko, during a handover ceremony for medical equipment used to care for children receiving specialised treatment at the hospital.

Dr Nkoronko said shisha smoking during pregnancy could affect an unborn baby’s development and contribute to complications, including premature birth, gastroschisis, a condition in which a baby is born with the intestines outside the body, and anencephaly, a serious birth defect in which parts of the brain and skull fail to develop.

“Many young women smoke shisha, and in the coming years we may be forced to expand this room to accommodate children born with complications associated with the practice,” he said.

He added that exposure to shisha smoke could also affect people around smokers, urging the public to take precautions to minimise the risks of second-hand smoke.

Dr Nkoronko said women should also prepare adequately for pregnancy by maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring they had sufficient blood levels to support foetal development and reduce the risk of complications during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital acting executive director Dr Jesse Jonathan urged Tanzanians to contribute to a fund established by the hospital to support patients unable to afford kidney treatment and bone marrow transplants.

He said the fund was intended to address the financial difficulties faced by some patients, whose treatment costs the hospital is sometimes forced to waive despite the substantial expenditure on medical equipment and services.

For her part, Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC) manager for insurance, agents and sales, Hamida Juma, urged patients to maintain a healthy diet after treatment to support recovery and reduce the risk of health complications recurring.