Tanzania’s Saqware wins Sadc insurance leadership position

Dodoma. Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) Commissioner, Dr Baghayo Saqware (pictured), has been elected vice-chairperson of the Committee of Insurance, Securities and Non-Banking Financial Authorities (CISNA) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), giving Tanzania a stronger voice in regional financial regulation. Dr Saqware won the position on October 7, 2026, during CISNA’s 49th meeting in Malawi, where he contested against another candidate.

He will serve alongside chairperson Dr Grace Muradzikwa, Commissioner of Zimbabwe’s Insurance and Pensions Commission, to promote cooperation among regional regulators, strengthen supervision and advance financial inclusion.

The appointment comes as Tanzania seeks to widen insurance coverage and improve access to financial protection for households and businesses. Official figures show that insurance penetration rose from 1.99 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 to 2.11 percent in 2025. Premiums per capita also increased from Sh18,706 to Sh37,455.39 over the same period.

The number of people using insurance services grew from 17.8 million in 2022 to 26.8 million in 2025, while the share of the population covered increased from 27.6 percent to 39.3 percent.

Under Dr Saqware’s leadership, TIRA has overseen initiatives to develop the industry, including digitalisation, cash-and-carry arrangements and bancassurance, which enables banks to distribute insurance products.

Further opportunities exist to extend insurance coverage across agriculture, manufacturing, construction, transport and tourism. Greater uptake could help businesses manage operational risks, protect assets and strengthen resilience against financial losses.

However, sustained growth will depend on affordable products, greater public awareness, effective regulation and the timely settlement of claims, which remain important to building public confidence in insurance services.

CISNA brings together financial regulatory authorities across SADC to promote dialogue on supervisory standards, regulatory coordination and financial market development.

Dr Saqware’s election provides Tanzania with a platform to contribute to regional policy discussions and share its regulatory experience.