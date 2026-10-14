Tanzania’s Saqware wins Sadc insurance leadership position

Dodoma. Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) Commissioner, Dr Baghayo Saqware (pictured), has been elected vice-chairperson of the Committee of Insurance, Securities and Non-Banking Financial Authorities (CISNA) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), giving Tanzania a stronger voice in regional financial regulation. Dr Saqware won the position on October 7, 2026, during CISNA’s 49th meeting in Malawi, where he contested against another candidate.
He will serve alongside chairperson Dr Grace Muradzikwa, Commissioner of Zimbabwe’s Insurance and Pensions Commission, to promote cooperation among regional regulators, strengthen supervision and advance financial inclusion.