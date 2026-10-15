Tanzania’s Vice-President directs digital overhaul after just seven job opportunities found on youth portal









Dar es Salaam. Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi has ordered government institutions to integrate digital platforms linking young people with jobs and economic opportunities, saying the current fragmented systems increase the time and cost of searching for opportunities.

Mr Ndejembi said the government was lagging behind in implementing President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s directive for public institutions’ digital systems to communicate with one another.

He was speaking on October 14 in Rukwa Region during the climax of the 2026 Uhuru Torch Race, which coincided with the 27th anniversary of the death of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Youth Week celebrations.

The issue was raised by 2026 Uhuru Torch Race leader Wazo Mwang’onda, who said it was among concerns raised by young people during the 195-day nationwide tour covering all 195 councils.

Mr Mwang’onda said young people wanted fairer access to loans, jobs and education opportunities through a coordinated system linking institutions responsible for providing them.

They proposed strengthening the Youth Empowerment System (YES), coordinated by the President’s Office responsible for youth development, to connect ministries, departments and government institutions offering opportunities to young people.

Mr Ndejembi said YES, Ajira Portal and Kazi Portal should be coordinated to make it easier for young people to access information and services.

“President Samia Suluhu Hassan has repeatedly directed that government systems should communicate with one another. We are still behind. We have YES, Ajira Portal and Kazi Portal, yet the same young person has to access different platforms to find opportunities,” he said.

The Vice-President said he had visited a stand operated by the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, where officials demonstrated YES.

He was informed that about 20,000 young people had registered on the platform, but only seven opportunities were listed at the time of his visit.

Mr Ndejembi questioned whether government institutions, ministries, regions and councils had only seven opportunities available to young people, saying the situation required closer examination.

He also directed relevant ministries and institutions to coordinate a plan to provide practical training opportunities to 10,000 young people annually.

The directive follows his September 28 address to a forum of board chairpersons and chief executives of public institutions and corporations.

He said several institutions had expressed willingness to participate, with some proposing 200 placements, others 150 and others 100. The challenge, he said, was to consolidate the proposals into a single programme.

“I initially gave them two weeks, but I was asked to extend the deadline. I now want the report on this plan on my desk next Monday,” he said.

He directed the ministry responsible for youth development, the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, the President’s Office responsible for Public Service Management and Good Governance, and other relevant ministries to coordinate the initiative.

Mr Ndejembi said young people needed access to information, skills, capital, markets and jobs to participate fully in implementing the National Development Vision.

Young people seek fairer access to opportunities

Mr Mwang’onda said communities across the country had called for proper enforcement of the Public Procurement Act No. 10 of 2023 to ensure special groups benefit from tenders awarded by public institutions.

He said monitoring and accountability mechanisms were needed to ensure the opportunities reached intended beneficiaries transparently and fairly.

Communities also called for improvements to the 10 percent loan scheme funded through councils’ own-source revenue and intended for young people, women and people with disabilities.

They proposed extending access beyond registered groups to eligible individuals, while ensuring transparency and fairness. They also called for entrepreneurship and business management training to help funded projects grow and remain sustainable.

Other demands included setting aside safe and suitable areas for traders and other economic activities in urban and rural areas, as well as strengthening youth forums from ward and street to village level.

Mr Mwang’onda said communities had also called for special programmes to promote civic education, patriotism and volunteerism among children and young people.

1,337 development projects worth Sh2.24 trillion launched

A total of 1,337 development projects worth Sh2.24 trillion were launched or had their foundation stones laid during the 2026 Uhuru Torch Race, while more than 23.6 million trees were planted as part of environmental conservation efforts.

Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Youth Development Joel Nanauka said the torch campaign also promoted anti-corruption efforts and awareness of HIV and Aids, malaria and drug abuse, alongside better nutrition.

Other priorities included environmental protection, economic empowerment, accountability and public participation in development activities.

Mr Nanauka said the campaign had encouraged citizens to respect the rule of law, obey lawful authorities and protect national resources against activities that could threaten security and development.

He said 23,674,822 trees had been planted during this year’s torch race.

Reflecting on Nyerere’s legacy, Mr Nanauka said Tanzania was marking 27 years since the former president died on October 14, 1999.

He said Nyerere had dedicated his life to the liberation of Tanzania and other African countries, while promoting unity, peace and solidarity.

Nyerere also opposed corruption and injustice, upheld equality and human dignity, and championed efforts to eradicate poverty, ignorance and disease.