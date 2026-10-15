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Tanzania’s Vice-President directs digital overhaul after just seven job opportunities found on youth portal

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi attending a Holy Mass to mark the 27th anniversary of the death of the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, held yesterday at Epiphany Catholic Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Sumbawanga. To his left is the Father of the Nation’s widow, Mama Maria Nyerere, while to his right is Rukwa Regional Commissioner Makongoro Nyerere. PHOTO | Office of the Vice President

By  Elizabeth Edward

Mwandishi

Mwananchi



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