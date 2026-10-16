Tanzania steps up repairs on section of 224-kilometre road stretch

Singida. The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) says maintenance work is under way on the 223.5-kilometre Singida–Katesh–Dareda–Babati–Minjingu road amid complaints about its condition.

The road links Singida and Manyara regions and serves as an important transport corridor connecting travellers and goods to Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions, as well as neighbouring Kenya.

Tanroads said the ongoing works include filling potholes, constructing and clearing stormwater drainage channels, resurfacing sections of the road and adding concrete asphalt layers where necessary.

The maintenance covers the 54.96-kilometre Singida–Gehandu section in Singida Region and the 168.54-kilometre Gehandu–Katesh–Dareda–Babati–Minjingu stretch in Manyara Region.