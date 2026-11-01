Tundu Lissu’s brother, Allute Lissu Mughwai, dies in Arusha

Arusha. The family of Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu has announced the death of his elder brother, Advocate Alute Lissu Mughwai, who died in the early hours of November 1, 2026, at Selian Hospital in Arusha.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s younger brother, Dr Vincent Mughwai, said Advocate Mughwai had been ill for a long time and had been admitted to the hospital in recent days. His condition deteriorated before he died at 2am on Sunday.

Dr Mughwai said the family had received the news with great sadness, describing the deceased as an important figure who served as the family spokesperson and one of the senior leaders of their extended family.

He said the burial is expected to take place in Singida Region, although the date is yet to be announced as the family finalises funeral arrangements.

Dr Mughwai added that the family was considering postponing the burial to allow relatives to attend the reading of the judgment in the treason case facing Tundu Lissu, scheduled for November 6, 2026, in Dar es Salaam.

The family will issue further details on the funeral programme after completing consultations.