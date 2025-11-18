Ugandan startups in Tanzania to bolster regional innovation and trade links

Dar es Salaam. Ten high-growth Ugandan startups are in Tanzania for a four-day Regional Market Immersion Tour aimed at strengthening cross-border innovation, trade, and investment across East Africa.

The tour — running from November 16 to 19 and organised by the Stanbic Biashara Incubator in partnership with Hindsight Ventures — is the first initiative of its kind designed to connect Ugandan founders with Tanzanian enterprises, policymakers and investors.

Yesterday’s main session brought together 10 Ugandan entrepreneurs, 25 Tanzanian startups, officials from the Uganda Ministry of Trade, representatives from Stanbic Bank, and key ecosystem partners. Organisers said the strong turnout reflected the rising demand for regional learning and market access among emerging businesses in East Africa.

Supported by the Uganda Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, the programme is part of efforts to bridge the gap between young innovators and new markets across borders. For Tanzania, it reinforces the country’s position as a growing hub for entrepreneurship, trade, and technology-driven economic growth.

Experts say the initiative strengthens the region’s fast-evolving innovation ecosystem — a network of startups, investors, regulators and corporate enablers reshaping African economies.

Participants used the sessions to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as financial inclusion, agriculture, digital services, and joint product development. The visits and workshops are expected to lead to new partnerships and long-term business engagements.

Kai Mollel, Head of the Stanbic Biashara Incubator at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, said the visit was designed to deliver practical outcomes rather than ceremonial exchanges.

“This exchange is not a ceremonial visit. It is a working platform for real market understanding and partnership building,” he said. “The Ugandan startups are gaining exposure to how Tanzanian enterprises operate, while our local entrepreneurs are learning from Uganda’s agility and innovation in digital technology.”

James Makula Mukasa, Chairperson of the Startup Technical Committee and Project Coordinator at the Uganda Ministry of Trade, said the mission was aligned with the region’s broader development goals.

“Uganda and Tanzania share a vision for entrepreneurship-driven growth,” he said. “Bringing our founders together creates new pathways for investment, innovation and market expansion.”

Tanzania’s startup ecosystem has expanded significantly in recent years, supported by a strong banking sector, rising SME participation, and policy reforms that promote innovation and industrialisation. The Stanbic Biashara Incubator has contributed to this growth by training entrepreneurs, facilitating access to finance, and linking SMEs to markets. To date, the programme has supported more than 5,000 entrepreneurs and 600 SMEs nationwide.

Local founders also welcomed the opportunity for direct peer-to-peer engagement. Nuru Lema, CEO and Founder of Yana Corporation, said meeting Ugandan entrepreneurs offered valuable regional insight.

“This programme gives entrepreneurs practical visibility into what is happening across the region,” she said. “The chance to meet founders from Uganda helps us understand new market needs and create partnerships that support growth on both sides.”

The collaboration aligns with Tanzania’s Vision 2050, which places regional integration and entrepreneurship at the centre of the country’s long-term economic agenda.

Uganda, for its part, has made notable progress in building a supportive environment for startups through incubation programmes, mentorship networks, early-stage financing and partnerships with organisations such as Hindsight Ventures.