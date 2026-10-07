UK Speaker praises Tanzania’s parliamentary role

Arusha. Speaker of the UK House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle has praised Tanzania’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and efforts to strengthen economic development and international cooperation.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Arusha, Sir Lindsay described Tanzania as an important economy in East Africa, citing its young population, tourism potential, natural gas resources and expanding electricity generation capacity.

He said stronger trade and economic ties between Tanzania and the United Kingdom could help both countries make better use of their economic potential while building on their longstanding historical relations.

Sir Lindsay also highlighted Tanzania’s progress in women’s political participation, pointing to the country’s election of its first woman President and the representation of women in Parliament.

He said Tanzania’s experience could contribute to wider discussions on increasing women’s participation in political decision-making.