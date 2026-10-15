Vice President inspects Sh285.7 billion power project as Tanzania looks to strengthen electricity supply

Songwe. Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi has inspected the Sh285.7 billion Nkangamo power substation project in Momba District, Songwe Region on October 15, 2026 which is expected to strengthen electricity supply and expand Tanzania’s participation in regional power trade.

The project is part of the government’s efforts to improve energy infrastructure, support industrial growth and create opportunities for electricity exports to countries in Southern Africa.

Once completed, the substation will receive electricity at 400 kilovolts (kV) and step it down to 330kV, 220kV and 33kV for distribution, helping meet the needs of households and economic activities.

Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) managing director Lazaro Twange told the Vice-President that the project was 83.13 per cent complete as of October 11, 2026, with energisation expected to be completed in November.

The facility is also expected to enable Tanzania to trade electricity with member countries of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) through Zambia, once the neighbouring country completes its section of the Tanzania-Zambia (TAZA) project.