Yas recognised at closing of Zanzibar Tech & AI Expo 2026

Yas Tanzania has received a certificate of appreciation for its role as the main sponsor of Tech & AI Expo Zanzibar 2026, which recently brought together technology stakeholders, innovators and leaders to discuss Zanzibar’s digital economy.

Zanzibar’s Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, Mudrick Ramadhan Soraga, presented the certificate to Yas Business Chief Officer Norman Kiondo during a gala dinner marking the close of the expo. Soraga thanked the company for its support and presented awards to Hackathon winners and panel discussion participants.

Addressing guests, Soraga reaffirmed the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar’s commitment to promoting innovation, technology and artificial intelligence to advance the digital economy.