Tanzania’s future industrial growth depends on today’s capacity building

By Daniel Warungu

Tanzania continues to pursue industrialisation, greater value addition, stronger local participation and deeper regional trade. Manufacturing grew by 5.2 percent in 2025, while manufactured exports reached approximately $1.6 billion, increasing by 19 percent from the previous year.

The growth of an industry creates economic value far beyond the companies operating at its centre. The more of these capabilities that Tanzanian businesses can provide competitively, the more value we retain within the country.

This is why Tanzania’s emphasis on local content is important. But sustainable local content ultimately depends on local capability. Tanzanian suppliers must meet the quality, safety, technical, volume and reliability requirements of increasingly sophisticated customers.

Industrial gases provide a useful example. Oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, argon and specialized gases play different roles across healthcare, mining, manufacturing, food and beverage production, fabrication and construction. Most people rarely think about them. Yet a manufacturer that requires gas for a production process understands immediately what unreliable supply means. A hospital that depends on medical oxygen understands how critical such reliability becomes.

At TOL Gases, we have seen this transition directly. Our company has been part of Tanzania’s industrial landscape since 1950. The company has had to evolve with them.

Over the past five years, our focus has been on strengthening the business, strengthening customer confidence through consolidating our production and transport capabilities. Between 2020 and 2025, our revenue recorded compound annual growth of 9.5 percent. Between 2024 and 2025, EBITDA increased by 28 percent.

Demand is increasingly testing the limits of our existing production capacity. We have seen opportunities in Tanzania and neighbouring markets that demonstrate what could be possible with greater capacity. We have also experienced the reality of having to turn away some opportunities because the required production capacity was not available.

For them, the answer is to build. This is the context in which this company is undertaking its current Rights Issue. The Rights Issue is intended to raise approximately Sh8.17 billion, with the capital primarily supporting the expansion of our carbon dioxide production capacity and related infrastructure. Carbon dioxide is currently our largest product category, contributing approximately 80 percent of revenue.

The planned investment includes the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of a new carbon dioxide production facility, together with the supporting infrastructure required to operate it effectively. We are also strengthening other areas of production. A new 13 tonnes per day Air Separation Unit is expected to be commissioned with support from the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Together with our existing seven tonnes per day unit, this is expected to increase our oxygen and nitrogen production capacity to approximately 20 tonnes per day by late 2026.

These investments are about more than producing additional tonnes of gas. They are about strengthening reliability, creating greater operational flexibility and building the capacity to respond to opportunities that our existing infrastructure cannot fully accommodate.

The Rights Issue remains an investment decision for each eligible shareholder. Shareholders should consider the Prospectus, understand the terms and risks and make decisions based on their individual circumstances. The broader principle, however, applies well beyond the company. Growing businesses eventually have to invest ahead of demand if they want to remain relevant to the economies they serve.

Currently, exports already account for approximately 27 percent of sales, with regional markets including Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi. That experience has reinforced an important lesson. Regional opportunity is valuable only when a business has the capacity to serve it. Customers buy quality, reliability and service.

But raising capital is only the beginning. Businesses must demonstrate that the capital entrusted to them becomes productive capacity. New assets must operate safely and efficiently. Increased production must translate into reliable supply. Customers must see the difference and shareholders must see accountable execution.

Tanzania has much to be optimistic about. The continued growth of mining, manufacturing, value addition, healthcare, infrastructure and regional trade creates opportunities across an increasingly diverse private sector. Government has set a clear direction around industrialization, local participation and greater domestic value creation. The private sector has an important role in converting that opportunity into capability.

The opportunity before Tanzania is significant. What will determine how much value the country captures from it is the strength of the businesses, skills, technology, supply chains and productive capacity we build around it. Tomorrow’s industrial economy will depend on the capacity we choose to build today.