Tanzania’s investment policy gets its second chance

Tanzania's investment framework still rests, formally, on a policy written in 1996. It predates mobile money; the deep-water gas finds and the revived East African Community. It was drafted for an economy that wanted investors to arrive.

Dira 2050 describes an economy that expects the private sector to finance 70 percent of the investment its targets require. Those are different assignments, and the draft National Investment Policy 2026, now open for public views alongside a companion National Investment Strategy for 2026 to 2031, is the government's attempt to close the distance.

I say this as someone who has been in this room before. In 2022 I took part in the exercise to replace the 1996 policy, and that document never went anywhere. Drafts rarely die from opposition. They die from ownership: a text that belongs to a committee belongs to nobody once the committee disperses.

What happened in the meantime is instructive. The law moved first. The Investment and Special Economic Zones Act of 2025 folded the Tanzania Investment Centre, and the export processing zones authority into a single body, Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), with one mandate running from marketing through registration, facilitation and aftercare. As a former board member of the institution TISEZA absorbed, I welcome that consolidation.

However, it means policy is now catching up with statute, the reverse of the textbook sequence, and the drafters deserve credit for anchoring the new policy expressly in the 2025 Act. One residue should go before the final text: a section on private sector coordination still lists the Investment Act of 2022 as a live framework. It is a small slip, and exactly the kind that ends up quoted back in an arbitration bundle.

The diagnosis itself is unusually candid. The draft concedes that incentive approvals granted by one agency are not always recognised by another, and it commits public bodies to regulatory and economic impact assessments before changing procedures. It also commits commercial state entities to compete on a level playing field with private firms.

At a moment when state corporations are expanding in gas, banking and the capital markets, that neutrality clause may be the most consequential sentence in the document, and the one most readers will skim past.

Where I would press the drafters is on units of measurement. The strategy targets 500,000 hectares of investment-ready land by 2031 and full infrastructure for 20 priority zones. Having worked on Dira 2050, I know how much of the vision depends on that second number.

An investment committee does not buy hectares. It buys a connection date: power at the voltage the plant needs, water at industrial volume, and a road that carries loaded trucks in the rainy season.

Legal review confirms the title. It does not confirm the substation. I press this question on every client, because a plot that fails that test adds a year or more and a contingency line to the model.

The land bank should publish the infrastructure status of every plot, and the service level agreements promised for all zones by 2028 should carry enforceable remedies.

The second point is one only a lender's reading will catch. The strategy rightly moves incentives toward performance agreements, then commits to periodic reviews that update beneficiaries' incentive schedules.

To a credit committee, a clause that can revise terms already granted reads as retroactivity. One sentence confirming that changes apply prospectively, and that incentives granted hold for their agreed term, would cost the Treasury nothing and be worth more than any new exemption.

Third, ownership. TISEZA, the Treasury Registrar and the regulatory authorities are each asked, in identical words, to spearhead implementation.

Three spearheads is no spearhead. The strategy does carry dated targets, which the 2022 draft lacked, but some disagree with each other: one page promises 15 regional logistics hubs by 2031, the next six to eight. None of it is costed, and formal evaluation comes every five years.

A single accountable owner for each target, a costed annex and a public annual scorecard from 2027 would convert intention into evidence.

Finally, the draft pledges dispute prevention and regulatory transparency. In the same week it opened for comment, a regulator prohibited a major gas sector merger without published reasons. A commitment that adverse decisions come with written reasons belongs under that heading.

The 1996 policy lasted thirty years because nothing replaced it. The 2026 policy should be judged by a harder standard: whether investors can see it working within three.