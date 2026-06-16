Three decades ago, Xihaigu, a region in China's north-western Ningxia province, was known for severe drought, water shortages and low agricultural productivity.

Experts from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) cited these conditions as reasons why the area was considered unsuitable for sustainable human settlement.

Today, Xihaigu presents a different picture.

The region has developed new towns, expanded agricultural production, supported small industries and reduced poverty. Areas that were once unproductive are now being used for farming and other economic activities.

For Tanzania, Xihaigu's experience offers lessons on how policy choices, investment and implementation can support economic development.

The first lesson is that land should be treated as an economic asset.

Tanzania has vast areas of land suitable for agriculture, but much of it remains underutilised. The value of land lies not in its size but in its productivity.

In places such as Minning Town, China focused on making land productive through irrigation, improved seed varieties, technology and market access. Land that had limited economic value became a source of income for local communities.

Tanzania has more than 44 million hectares suitable for agriculture, yet only a portion is used effectively. Greater investment in irrigation, modern farming methods and market infrastructure could increase productivity and support rural incomes.

The second lesson is that poverty reduction often requires connecting people to economic opportunities.

As part of its poverty reduction strategy, China relocated some communities from areas with limited economic prospects to places where livelihoods could be improved. The programme faced challenges, but it was supported by investments in infrastructure, water supply, education and economic activities.

The experience, portrayed in the Chinese television drama Minning Town, showed the importance of linking social programmes with economic opportunities.

Tanzania also has regions that face recurring drought and low productivity. Alongside relief measures, policymakers may need to consider approaches that improve access to jobs, markets and other economic opportunities.

The third lesson is the importance of development partnerships.

Ningxia's development benefited from support provided by Fujian Province through investment, technology, expertise and market access.

For Tanzania, this highlights the potential value of stronger economic links between regions. Industrial centres can support agricultural areas, urban markets can create demand for rural products and private sector investment can help expand economic opportunities.

The final lesson is the importance of consistency.

China's poverty reduction efforts were implemented over many years through clear targets and sustained government commitment. Progress was driven by continued implementation rather than short-term initiatives.

In Tanzania and other African countries, development programmes sometimes change before their full impact can be assessed. Xihaigu's experience suggests that continuity and implementation are important elements of long-term development.

Tanzania has invested in infrastructure, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), power projects, roads and ports. The challenge now is to ensure these investments contribute to higher productivity, job creation and income growth.

Xihaigu's experience shows that areas facing development challenges can improve through sustained investment, effective implementation and long-term planning.