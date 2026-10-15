Rotary Club of Dar host Pickleball tournament to support 600 School desks

Dar es Salaam.The Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam has raised funds towards providing 600 school desks to primary schools in the city through a fundraising tournament that brought together sport and community development.

The club hosted its Serve & Smash 2026 Pickleball and Padel Tournament at Tanzanite Park in Mikocheni on Wednesday, October 14, attracting 147 participants competing across 73 teams.

The event brought together Rotarians, corporate sponsors, business professionals, families and other supporters, united by a common goal of improving learning conditions for primary school pupils.

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Funds raised from the tournament will contribute towards the provision of 600 desks through a Rotary Global Grant, supporting schools in communities across Dar es Salaam.

The initiative forms part of the club’s ongoing Gift of Education Desks Project, which seeks to improve classroom environments by providing pupils with proper desks and more comfortable and dignified spaces in which to learn.

Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam President Leenah Munyua said the tournament demonstrated how sport could mobilise people and resources to address challenges facing local communities.

“Serve & Smash is about much more than sport. It is about bringing people together for a meaningful purpose. Every contribution made through this tournament brings us closer to providing schoolchildren with something essential, a proper desk and a dignified place to learn,” Munyua said.

She said the strong participation and support from individuals and corporate partners reflected the potential of collective action to improve education and community welfare.

Munyua also thanked sponsors, participants, volunteers, the organising committee and club members for contributing to the event’s success.

“We sincerely thank our sponsors, participants, volunteers, organising committee and everyone who contributed their time, resources and energy to make this event such a tremendous success. Their support will help us create a lasting impact in the lives of schoolchildren across Dar es Salaam,” she said.

Beyond fundraising, the tournament offered an opportunity for businesses, professionals and community members to interact through sport while supporting an educational cause.

The desk initiative comes as efforts to improve learning environments continue to focus on providing pupils with essential classroom facilities that support effective teaching and learning.

Proper desks can help pupils sit more comfortably, organise their learning materials and participate in classroom activities, making furniture provision an important part of improving the school environment.

Through the Gift of Education Desks Project, the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam is encouraging individuals and organisations to contribute to initiatives that expand educational opportunities for children.

The tournament highlights how sporting events can serve as platforms for mobilising resources beyond the playing field, linking recreation and fellowship with practical interventions in education.

The planned provision of 600 desks is expected to support the club’s wider efforts to create more conducive learning environments for primary school pupils across Dar es Salaam.