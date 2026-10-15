Rotary Club of Dar host Pickleball tournament to support 600 School desks

  • Participants of the Serve & Smash Charity Tournament join members of the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam for a group photo after the tournament, held on October 14 at Tanzanite Park, Mikocheni. The charity tournament was organised to raise funds in support of the club’s school desk project

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The planned provision of 600 desks is expected to support the club’s wider efforts to create more conducive learning environments for primary school pupils across Dar es Salaam

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