Tanzania turn AACT bronze into Nigeria Open early charge

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's recent breakthrough in continental women's golf is beginning to translate into individual success, with Neema Olomi emerging as the country's leading performer at the Nigeria Ladies Open 2026 after an impressive opening round at the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

Olomi returned a two-over-par 74 to occupy the top position among the Tanzanian contingent and second place overall, giving the country an encouraging start in a competition featuring more than 110 golfers from across Africa.

Her performance was particularly significant coming shortly after Tanzania secured bronze at the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), where they finished behind champions South Africa and runners-up Kenya.

Rather than allowing the demanding conditions in Abuja to undermine her performance, Olomi drew on her recent competitive experience and course familiarity to produce a controlled round that placed her among the early contenders for individual honours.

She attributed her start to remaining composed, understanding the course through practice and correcting mistakes from previous competitions.

Olomi also revealed that illness had affected her during the AACT, particularly on the second day when she experienced chest discomfort and coughing, but said she was feeling considerably better ahead of the Nigeria Open challenge. Her encouraging start has also been matched by strong contributions from Madina Iddi and Hawa Wanyeche, underlining Tanzania's growing depth in women's golf.

Iddi carded a four-over-par 76 to occupy third place, while Wanyeche returned a seven-over-par 79 to sit fourth, ensuring three Tanzanian golfers featured among the leading four players after the opening round.

The results offer another indication that Tanzania's third-place AACT finish was not an isolated achievement but part of a growing competitive presence in African women's golf.

For Iddi, however, the transition from team competition to individual golf brings a different psychological challenge, particularly after carrying the responsibility of captaining the national side in Abuja.

She noted that representing Tanzania in a team event comes with a different level of pressure compared with competing for personal honours, where the responsibility rests entirely on the individual golfer.

Beyond the leading trio, Tanzania also enjoyed encouraging performances from Aalaa Somji and Ayne Magombe, who both carded nine-over-par 81s to share fifth position.

Loveness Mungure returned an 84 to share eighth place, further strengthening Tanzania's presence among the leading players.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union president Timea Chogo also participated, carding 106, while Magombe's involvement as vice president demonstrated the leadership's commitment to supporting the players on the international stage.

With Olomi, Iddi and Wanyeche setting the early pace, Tanzania have established a promising platform for the remaining rounds.