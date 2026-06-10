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Budget 2026/27: What Tanzanians, businesses and investors want to see
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
In the headlines
View All
Tanzania makes digital payments mandatory in key sectors
Tanzania prioritises industrial growth, rail expansion in 2026/27 budget
Tanzania targets domestic revenue as donor grants fall 39pc
Tanzania expands tax incentives to boost CNG, electric vehicles