More than half of breast cancer patients diagnosed late in Zanzibar

Unguja. More than half of breast cancer patients in Zanzibar are diagnosed at stages three and four, when the disease is already advanced, prompting health authorities to urge women to seek screening before symptoms appear.

Speaking during the Pink October 2026 breast cancer awareness campaign on Friday, October 23, Health Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui said breast cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Zanzibar.

He said data from the BEAT Breast Cancer programme for 2025/26 showed that more than 200,000 people had received awareness education, while more than 29,000 had undergone screening.

Of those screened, 1,717 showed signs of possible disease, and 115 were subsequently confirmed to have cancer. However, 58 percent of confirmed cases were diagnosed at stages three and four.

Prof Mazrui said early detection was crucial to reducing complications and deaths, warning that the absence of pain did not mean someone was free of the disease.

He identified warning signs including lumps in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size, shape or skin, changes to the nipple, bleeding from the nipple and unusual discharge.

To improve access to services, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Jhpiego, has strengthened screening and referral systems at health centres and hospitals. Specialist services are available at Panga Tupu and Lumumba hospitals.

The ministry’s director-general, Dr Maryam Seif Hemed, said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, working with Jhpiego and the Pfizer Foundation, was making progress in a cervical and breast cancer screening and treatment project launched in 2024 and scheduled to end in 2027.

Through the project, 28 district-level health centres and regional hospitals in Unguja and Pemba have been equipped to provide initial screening services.

The initiative has also strengthened the pathology laboratory at Lumumba Hospital to support further testing, while patients requiring additional treatment are referred to Ocean Road Cancer Institute.

Dr Hemed said Zanzibar had reduced the time taken to communicate test results to 21 days, with some results available within five days to one week, compared with the World Health Organisation’s 60-day benchmark.

She added that 82 percent of women had started treatment, exceeding the WHO target of 80 percent, while all treatment services were provided free of charge.

Jhpiego’s director of the breast and cervical cancer prevention project, Dr Mary Rose, said Tanzania and Ghana were the only two African countries implementing the service delivery model in line with WHO guidelines.

She said the project also aimed to move from paper-based records to a digital information system.

However, she identified a shortage of pathologists as a major challenge, saying Zanzibar had only two specialists in the field.

Dr Rose called for more health centres to be included in the programme and for radiologists to be equipped to use mammography machines in private hospitals, including facilities in Kizimkazi.