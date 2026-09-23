Mwinyi, Othman vow to make Zanzibar reconciliation work









Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman have pledged to use the Government of National Unity (GNU) to turn the reconciliation between CCM and ACT-Wazalendo into practical results for Zanzibar.

Speaking separately after Mr Othman was sworn in as First Vice President at State House yesterday, the two leaders said the reconciliation should mark the beginning of a new phase of political cooperation focused on national interests and development.

Dr Mwinyi said the reconciliation agreement signed by CCM and ACT-Wazalendo on July 9, 2026, had created an opportunity for Zanzibaris to work together despite their political differences.

“The most pride-worthy thing is that this reconciliation was achieved by Zanzibaris themselves without involving any person or institution from outside the country,” he said.

He said the agreement was not the conclusion of the reconciliation process but the beginning of efforts to build Zanzibar through greater political cooperation.

“We have done the work of building a political bridge. Now is the time to cross that bridge and go together in building Zanzibar,” Dr Mwinyi said.

The President said the GNU would recognise political differences while placing national interests above partisan interests.

He identified tourism, the blue economy, investment, infrastructure and improved public services as key areas requiring cooperation, while pledging greater attention to healthcare, education, water and energy services. The government would also seek to create more opportunities for young people and empower women, he said.

Dr Mwinyi thanked political parties, religious leaders, civil society organisations and ambassadors for supporting the reconciliation, urging Zanzibaris to protect the peace and unity created through the process. Dr Mwinyi also used the opportunity to express condolences to the Karume family following the death of Mama Fatma Karume, Zanzibar’s First Lady.

After taking his oath of office, Mr Othman described the GNU as a vehicle for reconciliation and solidarity, echoing the political philosophy of the late Zanzibar leader Seif Sharif Hamad. “Our journey is reconciliation and solidarity. Our vehicle is the GNU,” he said.

Mr Othman said Zanzibar needed to adapt to changing global economic conditions and strengthen its ability to compete for investment and trade, warning against relying on outdated political and economic approaches.

He called for comprehensive reforms rather than piecemeal solutions and urged political parties to select leaders who put national interests before partisan considerations.

He also pledged to serve all Zanzibaris and rejected what he called the “Togwa” philosophy of division, which he said could leave society vulnerable to exploitation.

Political stakeholders welcomed the swearing-in, describing it as an important step in Zanzibar’s emerging political landscape.

ACT-Wazalendo Elders Wing national secretary Janet Medad Fusi said the development had created a new political environment requiring collective support.

CCM Ideology, Publicity and Training Secretary Khamis Mbeto Khamis said the GNU was a constitutional requirement under Articles 9 and 39 of the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution.

He said CCM remained committed to working with the administration to promote political stability and development.