Semu: Modern offices reflect ACT Wazalendo’s ambition for power

Pemba. ACT Wazalendo Party leader Doroth Semu has said the construction of modern offices on Pemba Island demonstrates the party's determination and concrete preparations to take power in Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole.

Ms Semu made the remarks on Friday, October 30, 2026, during a working tour to inspect the party's office construction projects in Wete. The projects included the Wete Constituency Office in Jadida, Mlindo Branch, Pandani Branch in Pandani Constituency and Mzambarau Takao Branch in Mtambwe Constituency.

She said the party's determination to take power was driving efforts to construct quality offices that would enable it to strengthen its activities and prepare to discharge leadership responsibilities effectively.

"These modern buildings are proof that ACT Wazalendo is serious about taking power. We cannot say we want to lead the country when even our offices lack dignity. This is a sign of genuine preparation," said Ms Semu.

She also urged party leaders and members to maintain solidarity and unity to strengthen the organisation.

"I am proud of Wete. I urge you to remain united and continue strengthening our party because it is the hope of Tanzanians," she said.

Ms Semu said Wete should serve as an example in party activities, adding that the buildings reflected significant progress ACT Wazalendo had made in improving its infrastructure.

For his part, ACT Wazalendo Wete Regional Chairman Juma Khamis Ali told the party leader that the region had 120 branches and pledged to ensure all were equipped with modern offices to improve the efficiency of party activities.

"All the offices you visited today will be completed by February, 2027. I ask you to prepare to return for their official opening," said Mr Ali.

Meanwhile, the party's Deputy Secretary for Organisation, Training and Elections, Mr Khamis Ali Salum, said the modern office buildings demonstrated the progress ACT Wazalendo had made in preparing to take power in Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole.