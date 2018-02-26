Dar es Salaam. A Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite has handed a five-month jail term on the Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) and the opposition party’s secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga.

This was after the court proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the two were guilty of delivering a ‘hate speech’ against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli at Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.