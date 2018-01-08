13,582 illegal immigrants held

By Habel Chidawali ThecitizenTZ news@nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Immigration officials have said 13,582 undocumented aliens were arrested last year.

Immigration spokesman Ali Mtanda said on Monday, January 8, that cases of most of them were still pending while others paid their fines.

According to him, 4,479 immigrants were arrested in Kigoma, 3,573 in Kagera and a few others in Lindi and Manyara regions.

He said 6,549 immigrants came from Burundi and 1,160 from DR Congo.

“We also held three Swiss nationals and four Koreans,” he said.

He said 591 immigrants were naturalised and 492 were jailed.