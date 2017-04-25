By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civic United Front (CUF) faction led by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba on Tuesday said people who interrupted another CUF meeting at Vina Hotel were sent by them.

The faction national information director, Mr Abdul Kambaya, told reporters at party headquarters that Mr Rashid Mtawa, who was arrested and beaten by wananchi during the scuffle, was one of red brigade guards sent by the faction for patrols after preliminary intelligence reports had it that the hotel hosted a meeting intended to sabotage the faction.

"Others escaped after the wananchi attempted to obstruct but Mtawa was not fast enough and he fell while running and he was caught. He was beaten and sustained serious injuries" he said.

According to him hosts of a news conference were the ones who attacked journalists and terrorised the area during the Saturday incident which witnessed some journalists injured.