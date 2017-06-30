By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@to.nation media.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has signed an agreement with Norwegian government to develop the private sector and enhance political diplomacy dialogue between the two countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between foreign ministers, Dr Augustine Mahiga for Tanzania and Mr Børge Brende for Norway.

Addressing reporters after signing the MoU, Dr Mahiga said before collaboration between the countries focused on the two governments only, but now it included also the private sector.

He noted that investors from Norway were invited to invest in diversified areas that would help raise the country's economy.

He said the MoU would also focus on dialogue and collaboration in political diplomacy development.

"Our countries have been collaborating for many decades and Norway has given supported us in multiple projects, including infrastructure, education energy and even gas and oil and the Norwegian company, Statoil, is among the companies investing in the LNG project," he said.

For his part, Mr Brende said they had been enhancing cooperation in different fields, including infrastructure and energy, but now they would also lay more emphasis on developing the private sector and political diplomacy dialogue.

He said with good governance, Tanzania was on the right track to support its own projects through its own revenue sources.

"The public should pay tax and avoid corruption and the government's vision of becoming a middle income country can be achieved," he said.