here is the full list of the new Cabinet

Minister President’s Office (Public Service and Good Governance) – Mr George Huruma Mkuchika 

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam President John Magufuli Saturday October 7 announced a list of new ministers and deputies in a reshuffle since the fifth phase government came to power after the 2015 General Election.

The Citizen brings you a complete list of cabinet ministers and deputies as announced by the Head of State. The cabinet is expected to be sworn-in at the State House on Monday October 9.

Ministers

  1. President’s Office (Public Service and Good Governance) – Mr George Huruma Mkuchika
  2. President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) – Mr Seleman Said Jafo
  3. Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment) – Mr January Yusuf Makamba
  4. Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) – Ms Jenista Joackim Mhagama
  5. Agriculture- Dr Charles John Tizeba
  6. Livestock and Fisheries – Mr Luhaga Joelson Mpina
  7. Works, Transport and Communication - Prof Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa
  8. Finance and Planning - Dr Phillip Isdor Mpango
  9. Energy - Dr Medard Matogolo Kalemani
  10. Minerals - Angellah Mbelwa Kairuki
  11. Constitutional and Legal Affairs - Prof Palamagamba John Kabudi
  12. Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation - Dr Augustine Phillip Mahiga
  13. Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children - Ms Ummy Ally Mwalimu
  14. Defence and National Service - Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi
  15. Home Affairs- Mr Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba
  16. Natural Resources and Tourism - Dr Hamis Andrea Kigwangalla
  17. Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development – Mr William Vangimembe Lukuvi
  18. Industries, Trade and Investment – Mr Charles John Mwijage
  19. Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training - Prof Joyce Lazaro Ndalichako
  20. Information, Culture, Arts and Sports - Dr Harrison George Mwakyembe
  21. Water and Irrigation - Isack Aloyce Kamwelwe

 

Deputy Ministers

  1. President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) – Mr Josephat  Sinkamba Kandege
  2. President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mr Joseph George Kakunda
  3. Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment) Mr - Kangi Alphaxard Lugola
  4. Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) – Mr Antony Mavunde
  5. Prime Minister’s Office (Responsible for the Disabled) – Mr Stella Ikupa Alex
  6. Agriculture - Dr Mary Machuche Mwanjelwa
  7. Livestock and Fisheries – Mr Abdallah Hamis Ulega
  8. Works Transport and Communications – Ms Atashasta Justus Nditiye
  9. Works Transport and Communications – Ms Elias John Kwandikwa
  10. Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation - Dr Susan Alphonce Kolimba
  11. Home Affairs – Mr Hamad Yussuf Masauni
  12. Natural Resources and Tourism – Mr Japhet Ngailonga Hasunga
  13. Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development – Ms Angeline Lubala Mabula
  14. Industries, Trade and Investment – Ms Stella Martin Manyanya
  15. Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training – Mr William Ole Nasha
  16. Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children - Dr Faustine Engelbert Ndungulile
  17. Information, Culture, Arts and Sports – Ms Juliana Daniel Shonza
  18. Water and Irrigation – Mr Jumaa Hamidu Aweso
  19. Minerals – Mr Stanslaus Haroon Nyongo
  20. Energy-Subira Khamis Mgalu
  21. Finance and Planning - Dr Ashantu Kachwamba Kijaji
