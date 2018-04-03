By Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 167.82 MW has been added to the national grid following the commencement of power generation at Kinyerezi II power plant.





This was said by Tanzania Electric Supply Company’s (Tanesco) director general Tito Mwinuka on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.





Providing the background of the project at the launch of the plant, an event that was graced by President John Magufuli, Dr Mwinuka said all six turbines have been commissioned and started power generation 45 days before the deadline.





“The work has been undertaken by Japanese contractor Sumitomo Corporation,” he said.





He further said that the extension of the Kinyerezi I power generating project to produce 185 MW of electricity was scheduled for completion come February, 2019.





The Tanesco chief said that the government was in discussion with investors who have shown interest in supporting implementation of Kinyerezi III and the Kinyerezi IV projects expected to produce 600 MW and 450 MW respectively.





According to Dr Mwinuka, the value of the Kinyerezi II project amounted to $344 million equivalent to Sh758 billion after securing $292 million in soft loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and the Japan Bank of International Corporation (JBIC).





Dr Mwinuka said Tanzania contribution was $51.6 million which is equivalent to 15 per cent of the total value of the project.





He further said that Tanesco was incurring a lot of costs on compensating neighbouring residents and so asked the government to help in the matter, particularly by improving social services in the areas.





“We would like to request the government to consider exempting the company on taxes and levies payable for transporting equipment for implementing Tanesco infrastructure development,” he further asked.