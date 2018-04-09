By Deogratius Kamagi @Deograiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A commuter train – plying the Ubungo-Stesheni route - derailed at Tabata Relini (Mwananchi) station on Monday, April 09, 2018, causing panic to hundreds of passengers and creating unnecessary traffic jam along the Nelson Mandela Expressway.

However, no one was injured.

The Nelson Mandela Expressway remained closed for about 30 minutes as technicians from Tanzania Railway Limited (TRL) were fixing the problem.

“Passengers were shouting as the train suddenly stuck and blocked the road as it was about to stop at Mwananchi Station,” an eye witness, Mr Frank Moyo, said.