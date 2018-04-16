Monday, April 16, 2018

Govt to employ 6, 000 science teachers by June 2018

 

  • Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Joseph Kakunda revealed this in parliament in Dodoma, during the question and answer session.
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government said on Monday April 16 that it would employ 6,000 science teachers by June this year as part of the wider plan to end shortage of such trainers by the year 2020.

 

Mr Kakunda was responding to a supplementary question raised by the Member of Parliament for Mchinga(CUF), Hamidu Bobali who sought to know if the government has evaluated the quality of education in ward secondary schools and the challenges it's facing.

 

The Deputy Minister said that the government was working to strengthen the existing infrastructure for the schools, recruiting more teachers, building more classrooms, toilets and libraries, among other things.

 

"There are ongoing efforts to increase the number of science and mathematics teachers," he said.

 

"Since October last year, we have recruited 200 science teachers, and we expect to recruit more 6000 by June this year," he added.

