Sarkozy blasts lack of 'physical evidence' in corruption case: French media

 

Paris, France | AFP | Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been charged with corruption for allegedly accepting funding from late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi towards his 2007 election campaign, has denounced the lack of "physical evidence" against him, in his court statement published by French media on Thursday.

"I stand accused without any physical evidence because of declarations made by Mr Kadhafi, his son, his nephew, his cousin, his spokesman, his former prime minister," Sarkozy told judges in remarks published by the Figaro website, a day after he was charged.

"I've been living the hell of this slander since March 11, 2011" when Khadafi first made the allegations, he added.

