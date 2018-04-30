Address Union issues, Ex-Zanzibar AG advises

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Former Zanzibar Attorney General (AG), Mr Othman Masoud Othman said in spite of commemorating the 54th union anniversary, there are some contentious issues, which should be addressed.

Mr Masoud was speaking during a forum organised by the opposition part, Civic United Front (CUF) youth wing (Juvicuf), which took place on Saturday, April 28, at Jamat-han Shangani in Unguja.

He named some of the contentious issues as uneven distribution and implementation of development projects funded by donors, noting that the Mainland was benefiting more that then Isles.

“Headquarters for government offices dealing with union affairs are also located in the Mainland alone, leaving the Isles without any office for the vice and deputies,” he said.

"Opening such offices in Zanzibar will increase Zanzibar’s recognition as the union partner. This should include efforts to ensure the Zanzibaris are individually benefitting from the union,” said Mr Masoud.

For his part, the Zanzibar Principal State Attorney, Mr Awadh Ali Said said the two union partners should be provided with rights in accordance with the existing agreement.

“Leaders from the two sides of the union should advocate for seriously,” he noted.