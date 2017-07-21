Aga Khan introduces new degree programme

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan University is introducing a Master’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery for Tanzanian doctors with hopes that it will help bring quality healthcare services in the country.

This was disclosed by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) resident representative, Mr Amir Kurji on Wednesday.

Mr Kurji was addressing the audience during the commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee of His Highness the Aga Khan’s succession as the 49th hereditary spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslims held in Dar es Salaam.

This year marks the historic Diamond Jubilee of His Highness the Aga Khan, which began on July 11, 2017 and will come to its conclusion on July 11, 2018.

Mr Kurji also revealed that construction of the new Aga Khan University Principal Campus in Arusha, which will be situated on a 3,200-acre land, was in advanced stages of planning.

He said the campus will offer undergraduate degrees in various Arts and Science courses, stressing that Media and Communications courses will be available.

According to him, the massive AKDN Development will bring direct investment in excess of $300 million to Tanzania in the coming years, and vowed that when the university is fully constructed, it will create 10, 000 permanent jobs and teach 10, 000 learners per year. “As a result of this investment, the country will certainly benefit from the multiplier economic impact of $3.2 billion and 30, 000 jobs once the project is completed,” he noted.

He also noted that the Aga Khan Health Services in Tanzania (AKHS, T) has embarked on an $83 million expansion plan that will see the hospital develop into a fully-fledged world-class health care institution by next year.

The hospital will increase the depth and breadth of its services to include comprehensive cardiology, oncology as well as the expansion of existing services such as diagnostics, women and children health, critical care, emergency and trauma, according to Mr Kurji.