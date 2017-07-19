Aga Khan varsity donates 300 books

Bahi. The Aga Khan University (AKU) has donated a total of 300 copies of books and sports equipment to 10 primary schools in Dodoma Region.

The aim of the donation is to build the schools’ capacity to offer pupils with quality education especially through the acquisition of knowledge through books and sports.

Speaking yesterday during the hand over ceremony at Bahi Mission Primary School, the principal of the Aga Khan University in Tanzania, Prof Joe Lugalla, said the books were donated to the schools to enable study groups to have a wider range of reading materials apart from those they normally use in class.

He said the goal of distributing fiction books was to enable pupils to cultivate the reading culture so that they would gain more knowledge independent of what they read in the classroom.

“If we impart our children with capacity building to read other books, in extracurricular programmes, they will broaden their knowledge,” argued Prof Lugalla.

He further said that the university has already donated over 300 Kiswahili and English books to various schools in the country so as to enable children to read different kinds of fictitious stories through the two languages so that they would broaden their learning scope.