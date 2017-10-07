Aga Khan visit to boost economy

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan Council has said the visit of His Highness the Aga Khan to Tanzania, scheduled for October 11-12, will open opportunities to various sectors and boost the country’s economy.

His Highness the Aga Khan will visit the country next week following invitation by President John Magufuli. Addressing a press conference yesterday, member of the Aga Khan Council responsible for communication Shelmina Shivji said the purpose of the visit was to reaffirm commitment of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to Tanzanians.

“The majority of Tanzanians have benefited from development projects undertaken by foundations operating under His Highness the Aga Khan,” she said.

She said his visit to East Africa, would commerce on October 9 by visiting Uganda following invitation by Yoweriu Mseveni before arriving in Tanzania.

For her part, Aga Khan Hospital Director of Nursing Lucy Hwai said the hospital had embarked on a Sh176 billion significant expansion that would boost its capacity and become a premier teaching and provider of tertiary health care education in the country.

The expansion, expected to be completed by mid-2018, will enhance cardiology, oncology, neuroscience, critical care and obstructs and gynaecology programmes.

Ms Hwai added that the expansion would provide 100 additional beds and six new operating theatres along with advance diagnostic facilities, which would also allow expansion of education programmes.

“We are happy for his historical visit of his Highness Aga Khan and hope he will inspect the expansion project,” she said.

Also as part of expansion, 20 additional outreach health facilities will be established by 2020 across the country.