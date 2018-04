By Geofrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The body of the video queen Agness Gerald aka Agnes Masogange has finally arrived in Utengule village in Mbalizi, Mbeya after an overnight journey.

Though it was not known whether Agnes was a CCM party cadre, the coffin was carried by the Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s green guard on arrival.

Mourners who have come in huge numbers from different parts of the region including Dar es Salaam fainted upon seeing a casket carrying the socialite’s remains.