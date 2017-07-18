Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Another Chadema MP held by police for illegal assembly

 

In Summary

Mr Mambosasa added that the MP was also accused of holding a rally without a police permit. However, Ms Majala said that she had been permitted to hold the rally via telephone by police in Chemba District. 

Advertisement
By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Special seats MP for Chadema, Ms Kunti Majala was held yesterday evening by police for three hours for alleged unlawful assembly at Mapango village in Dodoma Region. Dodoma Regional Police Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa said that, Ms Majala was being interrogated after police received complaints that the MP was using abusive language against the government.

Mr Mambosasa added that the MP was also accused of holding a rally without a police permit. However, Ms Majala said that she had been permitted to hold the rally via telephone by police in Chemba District. 

After interrogations, the MP was issued a letter that ordered her not to hold the rallies that had been scheduled to end on Thursday this week.

advertisement

In The Headlines

IGP makes some minor reshuffle at the police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Simon Sirro has made some minor reshuffle at the police by

President Magufuli to inaugurate road projects

President John Magufuli will launch construction of nine road projects in Kagera, Kigoma and

  • News
    Makamba dissolve NEMC board, suspends four top officials  
  • News
    The world honours Nelson Mandela today  
  • News
    Mkapa mourns Mama Mwakyembe  
  • News
    WHO: One in 10 infants missed out on life-saving vaccines in 2016  