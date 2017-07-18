Another Chadema MP held by police for illegal assembly

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Special seats MP for Chadema, Ms Kunti Majala was held yesterday evening by police for three hours for alleged unlawful assembly at Mapango village in Dodoma Region. Dodoma Regional Police Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa said that, Ms Majala was being interrogated after police received complaints that the MP was using abusive language against the government.

Mr Mambosasa added that the MP was also accused of holding a rally without a police permit. However, Ms Majala said that she had been permitted to hold the rally via telephone by police in Chemba District.