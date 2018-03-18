Armyworms threaten food security: officials

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Armyworms and pernicious weeds are threatening crops in Arusha.

It is feared that they will cause a food shortage.

Fall armyworms (FAW), Parthenium hysterophorus weed and a maize wilting disease are causing a serious concern in the region.

According to regional administrative secretary Richard Kwitega, the maize wilting disease is wreaking havoc with farming in Arusha, Arumeru, Monduli and Karatu districts.

Maize is the staple food in Arusha, which is also one of the leading producers of cereal when rains are favourable.

Of 582,958 tonnes of food consumed in the region, 70 per cent of them are maize.

Authorities say they are aware of the dangers posed by the pests and diseases for food crop production and have mobilised extension officers to assist farmers.