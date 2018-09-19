At least 60 global firms dealing in gas set to meet in Dar

By Kelvin Matandiko @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. An international symposium on gas and oil sector has been scheduled to be held in Dar es Salaam next week.

At the meeting, six topics will be tabled with the general intention being increasing efficiency in the sector in terms of drilling, production, business and service provision to society.

The symposium, which is slated to take place on September 24 and 25 this year, will bring together different guests and representatives of 68 firms from over 30 countries including Canada, Italy, Qatar, Oman and the UK.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, September 18,deputy president of the Association of Tanzania Oil & Gas Service Providers (Atogs), Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, mentioned the topics as including appraising gas so that it could develop industries and boost the economy.

According to him, the other topics will be on the chance of local firms in carrying out projects, drilling, natural gas production, offering opportunities and the development of big gas projects including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and an oil pipeline from Uganda to Tanga Port.