By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Prisons Department commissioner-general, Dr Juma Malewa, has said the pardoned prisoners, Mr Nguza Viking (Babu Seya) and his son Johnson Nguza (Papii Kocha), had high standards of discipline, while in prison.

In a video clip posted to this paper on Sunday, December 10, Dr Malewa says Mr Viking and his son obeyed laws, rules and regulations regardless of their popularity.

“After one year as prisoners, Mr Viking was made a senior prisoner, which is a respectable position in prison. He maintained his position until he was pardoned,” he says.

Explaining how he and his son received the news of their pardon, Mr Viking said his son was pulled out of a football match as he was dependable striker.

“He didn’t believe, when he heard of the President’s pardon. However, the other 61 prisoners might have received the news through TV sets installed in almost all prisons in the country,” Dr Malewa said, adding: “After the news Ukonga Prison exploded. You know Nguza and his son were very interactive and entertainers. While Mr Viking played his guitar, his son used to entertain other prisoners through singing. Hopefully, they will be missed in Ukonga Prison.”

Speaking on the situation outside the prison after President Magufuli’s announcement made in accordance to Article 45(1)(d) of the Constitution, Dr Malewa said many people walked on foot, others by car to witness the release of the two.

“Business was brought to a standstill and the road was blocked for one hour. Wisdom told us that the Nguza family should be released first, something that assured of a controlled situation outside the prison,” he said.

According to him, all 63 prisoners pardoned by President Magufuli during the 56th Uhuru celebrations have regained their freedom, calling upon Tanzanians to cooperate with and support them to re-integrate in society.