20 students compete for DSE scholar investment challenge

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. 20 students are competing for eight slots in the for Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Scholar Investment Challenge in a final that is currently taking place at New Africa Hotel.

The 20 finalists have been drawn from secondary schools (10) and universities (10) and each category will have four winners.

The winners will be awarded some money, some of it will be directly injected in buying stocks in DSE and some will be paid directly to them.

According to National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) Executive Secretary Ms Beng'i Issa; the challenge aims at creating public awareness on stock marketing especially students.

"Creating awareness among students will help them to explore and grab opportunities available at DSE from a young age," she said.

DSE Chief Executive Officer Mr Moremi Marwa said that the challenge was established in 2014 and the number of participants has been gradually increasing.