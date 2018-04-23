DSE shares indices closed lower last week

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock of Exchange (DSE) share indices close down last week down.

All share index (DSEI) decreased by 3.48 per cent to 2,433.53 points from 2,437.01 points scored on Thursday while Tanzania Share Index (TSI) went down by 0.07 per cent to 4,100.57 points from 4100.64 points logged the previous day.

The decrease in TSI and DSEI was a result of fall in share prices of cross-listed company Tatepa (TTP), Uchumi Supermarkets (USL), Kenya Airways (KA) and Acacia (ACA).

The DSE market report has shown that TTP shares price lowered by 7.69 per cent to a closing price of Sh120 on Friday from Sh130 recorded during the previous day.

USL share price decrease by 10 per cent to Sh50 on Friday from Sh45 on Thursday, KA share prices fell by 3.57 per cent to Sh120 from Sh130 while Acacia share price drop by 0.45 per cent to Sh4,380 from Sh4,400.

Total turnover of Sh568.58 million were reached of which 90.76 per cent were injected by foreign investors and 9.24 per cent by locals through buying shares, while locals sold 99.48 per cent of shares traded compared with 0.52 per cent of foreigners.

The last week’s closing day turnover was higher than Sh114.23 million recorded during the previous day.

Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL) recorded a highest turnover of Sh385.2 million after trading 25,026 shares in 16 deals at Sh15,500 per share, followed by Vodacom Tanzania which recorded a total turnover of Sh159.8 million from trading 200,000 shares traded at between Sh750 and Sh800 in 40 deals.