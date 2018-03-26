Kamal Group seeks natural gas supply at Bagamoyo EPZ

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The developer of one of Tanzania’s privately-owned Industrial Parks, Kamal Group, has asked the government to help in connecting its site with natural gas.

Kamal Group’s chairman, Mr Gagan Gupta, told the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Prof Elisante ole Gabriel, that with natural gas connection, factories operating from its 300-acre Kamal Industrial Park at Zinga in Bagamoyo will get access to reliable power supply.

“If that happens, we will aggressively look for other investors from within and outside Tanzania so they can come and join us in investing in the country and boost the government’s industrialisation agenda,” said Mr Gupta.

He exuded confidence that Tanzania, under President Magufuli’s leadership, was going in the right direction.

Kamal Group said it will increase investment in various economic sectors in the country, saying it has confidence in President John Magufuli’s leadership.

“We have no complaints….We are very happy and comfortable that President Magufuli’s anti-corruption drive is making it easy for us to do business with much ease,” he said.

During his tour, Prof ole Gabriel witnessed all the steel production processes at Kamal’s state-of-the art factory.

“When we promote the setting up of factories, we are also quality cautious. This is why I came with people from Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) here and what I have witnessed is exactly in line with what the government needs,” said Prof ole Gabriel.

Located at Zinga in Bagamoyo, Kamal Industrial Estate is one of Tanzania’s six licensed privately-owned industrial parks that have been developed for sublease or sale of serviced land or industrial buildings to investors.

Already, there are several factories that operate at the area, including a furnace oil refinery and a lubricants manufacturing facility among others.

When put to its maximum productivity, the Kamal Industrial Estate will create direct employment for 25,000 people while a minimum one million people will be employed indirectly.