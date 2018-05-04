Leading chemical company opens office in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The global chemical company, BASF, has unveiled a new office in Dar es Salaam.

The office was opened at Mikocheni by the German Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Detlef Waechter who lauded BASF for the move.

Speaking during the opening, the BASF Vice President for Africa, Mr Michael Gotsche said the office will offer both sales and technical support to BASF Tanzania customers.

He said BASF started doing business on the African continent about 90 years ago focussing on key industries of construction, textiles, automotive, agriculture, plastics, and healthcare sectors.

The Vice President noted that the new office in Tanzania will now expand BASF’s footprint on the continent and will nurture partnerships and innovation geared towards sustainable growth.

“Our presence in Tanzania will allow us to respond to challenges arising from the competitive conditions in the market while also extending our reach to more customers,” he said.

Part of the company’s growth strategy in Africa, according to Mr Gostche, is to invest in local presence and local production, adding that BASF has in the recent past opened offices in Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire and Kenya.

“At BASF, we are constantly assessing the company’s economic performance and take the necessary steps geared towards expanding into new markets and making our products easily accessible to our customers,” said Mr Gotsche.

According to BASF Tanzania’s Managing Director, Mr Mats Idvall, BASF’s top priority is to exceed its customers’ expectations.

“Tanzania represents a commercial and industrial hub for businesses thanks to its vibrant and stable economy,” he said.