Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Campaign to fight against schoolgirl pregnancy nears

 

In Summary

  • This was said by Busega District Commissioner Tano Mwera recently, when receiving building materials for the construction of a dormitory at Malili Secondary School. The materials worth Sh5 million were donated by the National Microfinance Bank (NMB).
Advertisement
By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Busega. Plans are afoot for Busega District Council in Simiyu Region to launch a campaign, which will help curb pregnancy cases among schoolgirls.

This was said by Busega District Commissioner Tano Mwera recently, when receiving building materials for the construction of a dormitory at Malili Secondary School. The materials worth Sh5 million were donated by the National Microfinance Bank (NMB).

She said in the campaign community members, education stakeholders and administrations of secondary schools would participate.

“School leaders will organise discussions involving teens at all secondary schools for the schoolgirls to air their opinions,” she said.

She explained that consultation would guide education stakeholders and government authorities to look for a solution that would help end the vice.

According to the head of Malili Secondary School, Mr Robert Masende, at least 10 schoolgirls drop out of school annually due to pregnancy.

However, he said upon completion of the hostel, cases of pregnancy could decrease.

“There are many reasons why schoolgirls conceive and drop out of school. Early initiation and ignorance have cost many schoolgirls. However, poverty and long distances to and from school are also among the leading causes of adolescent pregnancy,” he said.

“Imagine a 15-year-old schoolgirl travelling up to 10 kilometres to and from school daily. A lot of things happen, especially, when they go back home.”

For his part, Busega MP Raphael Chegeni said there were 21 secondary schools in the constituency and most of them did not have hostels.

Related Stories

4  hours ago

Campaign to fight against schoolgirl pregnancy nears

Plans are afoot for Busega District Council in Simiyu Region to launch a campaign, which will help curb pregnancy cases among schoolgirls.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Seif calls meeting to discuss actions of CUF Lipumba

 CUF under secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad yesterday said they were going to hold a National

Aga Khan, Harvard join hands in training leaders

 The Aga Khan and Harvard universities have signed a partnership agreement under which the two

  • News
    JPM orders price cut on road building deal  
  • News
    Chamwino villagers want social services  
  • News
    Eala set to bounce back after Kenyan polls: EAC  
  • News
    Universal health coverage plan must be inclusive: stakeholders  