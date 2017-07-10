Case against Wema, co-accused set for hearing August 1

Wema and the co-accused, who are defended by advocate Peter Kibatala, were in court before Resident Magistrate Mwambapa for hearing of the case, but state lawyer Esterzia Wilison then asked the court to set another date for hearing of the case.

The suspects are facing two charges of allegedly being found with little quantity of narcotics and using drugs.

Wema is accused of allegedly using cannabis on February 1, 2017 in an unknown area of the city of Dar es Salaam.

The preliminary hearing has already been read against Wema and two co-accused, Angelina Msigwa,21, and Matrida Seleman Abbas; Lawyer Kakula claiming that Wema is among the suspected people named by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner for using drugs.

On Aprili2, 2017 a search, in the presence of Wema herself, police and independent witnesses, was conducted in Wema’s home, where she was found with substances thought to have been narcotic drugs.

It was further alleged in court that on February 6, 2017 the substances found in Wema’s home were taken to the government Chief Chemist and on February 8, 2017 the Government Chief Chemist released a report confirming that the exhibits were bhang weighing 1.08 grams.

It was also alleged that on the same date of February 8, 2017 Wema was taken to the government Chief Chemist for urine test and the test results showed her urine contained cannabis substances.

After the preliminary hearing, Wema agreed about her names, her place of abode and that she was among the people named by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, accused of involving themselves in using bhang.

State lawyer Esterzia told the court that evidence was complete and the case was ready for its hearing.