Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Chadema leaders grilled by police

Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Masinji

Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Masinji 

In Summary

Dr Masinji and co accused were released from police were they were locked for over 48 hours on Monday.

Advertisement
By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmeddia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Masinji and eight other members were grilled by police for illegal assembly and uttering inflammatory remarks.

Dr Masinji and co accused were released from police were they were locked for over 48 hours on Monday.

Dr  Mashinji, and other party members were arrested for allegedly organizing an unlawful assembly.

Chadema's Head of Information and Communications Tumaini Makene said in a press statement those who were released are Cecil Mwambe, Philbert Ngatunga and Zubeda Sakuru.

advertisement

In The Headlines

IGP makes some minor reshuffle at the police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Simon Sirro has made some minor reshuffle at the police by

President Magufuli to inaugurate road projects

President John Magufuli will launch construction of nine road projects in Kagera, Kigoma and

  • News
    Makamba dissolve NEMC board, suspends four top officials  
  • News
    The world honours Nelson Mandela today  
  • News
    Mkapa mourns Mama Mwakyembe  
  • News
    WHO: One in 10 infants missed out on life-saving vaccines in 2016  