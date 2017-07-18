Chadema leaders grilled by police

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Masinji and eight other members were grilled by police for illegal assembly and uttering inflammatory remarks.
Dr Masinji and co accused were released from police were they were locked for over 48 hours on Monday.
Dr Mashinji, and other party members were arrested for allegedly organizing an unlawful assembly.
Chadema's Head of Information and Communications Tumaini Makene said in a press statement those who were released are Cecil Mwambe, Philbert Ngatunga and Zubeda Sakuru.