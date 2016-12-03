Chadema’s Millya supports JPM

By Joseph Lyimo; @TheCitizenTz; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. Opposition Chadema’s MP for Simanjiro James ole Millya has asked residents of Manyara Region to give support to the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli.

Addressing a rally at Mirerani Township on Thursday, Mr Millya noted that many people in the region had expected that the Chadema candidate, Mr Edward Lowassa, would be victorious, but their dreams were shattered by Dr Magufuli’s victory.

“Dr Magufuli who has won and he is the one who has formed the current government. There is no option, but to work with him,” he said, noting that at present there was no way they are going to heal their wounds following the defeat of their candidate.

However, Mr Millya said that as they work with the current government, they should also prepare for the next General Election which will be held in 2020.

“Conclusion of one election marks the beginning of the next. Therefore, we should prepare ourselves to make sure that we do not lose in the next polls,” he stressed.

He said, while Mr Lowassa was defeated by Dr Magufuli, there are other issues which should be viewed as advantageous to the opposition.

“For instance, no one expected that I will win the parliamentary seat. But by God’s power that happened and I believe that considering the good work that we are doing for the people, one day Chadema will lead this country and I will be your minister,” he said.