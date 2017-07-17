Chadema’s top leaders released

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Secretary General Vincent Mashinji, and other party leaders who were arrested in Ruvuma on Saturday (July 15) have been released.

Chadema’s top leaders were arrested for allegedly organizing an unlawful assembly.

Chadema's Head of Information and Communications Tumaini Makene said in a press statement released on Monday that, this follows the party’s demand for their release that was issued on Sunday.