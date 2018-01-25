Thursday, January 25, 2018

DC orders arrest of resident for allegedly slandering president

Mbulu District Commissioner in Manyara Region,

Mbulu District Commissioner in Manyara Region, Mr Chelestino Mofuga 

In Summary

Remanded under DC orders

Advertisement
By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.natrionmedia.com

Mbulu. The Mbulu District Commissioner in Manyara Region, Mr Chelestino Mofuga, has directed the Officer Commanding District (OCD) to arrest and remand Mr Eliud Petro, 50, for 48 hours for allegedly ridiculing the President.
Thereafter, charges should be filed against the resident.
Mr Mofuga gave the directive to police on Tuesday January 23.
It is alleged that Mr Petro uttered a statement that President Magufuli was also an accused person without clarifying as to what offence the Head of State had been accused of.
Earlier, Mr Petro was arrested while in the company of four accomplices for allegedly committing the offence of invading and cultivating a farm belonging to Endamasak Primary School.
They are also accused of instigating residents through the use of traditional laws.
"Mr Mofunga said members of the society must have respect to leaders in power and the action he took should serve as a lesson to other people.

advertisement

In The Headlines

7  hours ago

Police directed to arrest four people over poaching

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla has given a seven-day ultimatum to

5  hours ago

VIDEO: Magufuli receives special envoy from Kagame

President John Magufuli January 25 met and held discussions with a special envoy from his Rwandan

  • News
    Tanzania govt hints on Azory disappearance  
  • News
    Five people cheat death as house gutted in Zanzibar  
  • News
    RC irked by surging number of pregnant students  
  • News
    Sugu, co-accused start to defend themselves  