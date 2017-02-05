Diploma minimum academic requirement for journalists

By Matern Kayera, The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. Diplomas have been stated as the minimum academic requirement for journalists in Tanzania according to the Media Services Act 2016.

In his statement to the media on Sunday, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye said certificate holders have been given a maximum five years in which to upgrade.

He said that through Information Services Department, press cards will be issued to journalists and for the time being will have to be guaranteed by their employers.