Experts allay fears of explosion in earthquake-hit region

By Syriacus Buguzi Citizenonline sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Authorities in Musenyi District, Kagera Region, have been jolted into action Thursday following widespread reports of an explosion and fire in the Katarabwa Valley in Nyabihokwe village -an area close to the epicentre of the September 10 earthquake that occurred almost a month ago.

Dr Richard Wambura, a Geologist from University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)who was at the scene, told The Citizen Online that there was a small fire on the land surface-not in the valley—but warned that it was not proper for people to associate it with the earthquake.

“People panicked when they saw smoke emanating from this area. But we have found out that the fire was actually caused by human activity. And it’s actually a small fire and it has been spreading slowly,’’ he said. “It has no connection with the September 10 earthquake,’’ he added.

Misenyi District Commissioner Denis Mwilla said in a telephone interview that since the earthquake occurred, residents of Misenyi has been living in fear-especially when they learnt that their district was the epicentre of the earthquake.

“There is no such a thing as an explosion. We are trying to educate the people here,’’ he said. The earthquake, 5.7 on the Ritcher scale, killed 19 people and caused destruction on infrastructure in Kagera region last month.

Energy and Minerals Minister, Professor Sospeter Muhongo, said, "The country has now decided to equip itself with intensive study on the quakes, starting with the current and the future occurrences, which will include thorough geological surveys," he said.